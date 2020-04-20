Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. The following charges were placed by Burke County Sheriff’s Office or Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The following charges were served on Sunday, March 29:
» Randy Mullins Jr., 42, of 3726 Hillview St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Phillip Joseph Harrison, 33, of 4758 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of heroin. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 4.
» Carlos Tomas Francisco, 34, of 211 S. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation and hit and run with property damage. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Kenetha Spencer Pearson, 54, of 1701 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,750 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 2.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 30:
» Reginald Eugene Jones, 51, of 132 Air Park Drive, 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 29.
» Kimberly Myers Hughes, 51, of 4470 Bill Epley Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 31:
» Randolph Thomas Walker, 56, of 229 Woodrow Ave., in High Point, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Misty Michelle Stafford, 42, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., 70, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Wesley Brian Hughes, 48, of 4714 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Taylor Suzanne Phillips, 23, of 2000 Sunnyside Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued a $500 unsecured bond. Her trial date was set for May 29.
» Jeffery Emmanuel McCoy, 34, of 2365 U.S. Highway 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor public health violation. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 1.
» Brianna Monique Morris, 25, of 106 Carolina St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for July 27.
» Tyler Ray Sigmon, 20, of 3550 Main Ave. Drive N.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $750 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Matias Francisco Pablo, 22, of 111 Overlook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 8.
» Gregory Scott Harwood II, 21, of 104 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving wanton disregard and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 6.
» Ashley Nicole Bradshaw, 34, of Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 1:
» Erik Jacques Soloman, 22, of 2048 Corpening Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 26.
» Aaron Joel Benfield, 28, of 504 Bethel Road, 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 8.
» Robert Allen Bolick, 52, of 2263 Liberty Church St., in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 4.
» William Ray Strickland, 32, of 6584 Deerfield Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering into a coin operated machine, misdemeanor damage to a coin operated machine and violating a court order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Kimberly Dawn Snipes, 43, of 9081 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. Her trial date was set for May 4.
» Dawson Lee Hicks, 21, of 312 White St., C, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault on a governmental officer and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 10.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 2:
» Mark Everette Brittain, 40, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for May 6.
» Crystal Lynn Williams, 39, of 104 Second Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail. Her trial date was set for May 6.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St. Ste. B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 10.
» Angela Annette Webb, 28, of 9081 Bridges Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 26.
» Phillip Nicholas Jones, 30, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 29.
» Dawson Lee Hicks, 21, of 312 White St., C, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury; strangulation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 8.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 21.
» James Leon Carpenter, 47, of 104 Carolina St., A, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 27.
» Robert Elmore Sprouse, 30, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 26.
» Curston Shay Graybeal, 29, of 2437 Peeler St., in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» James Eric Slone, 30, of 1521 S. Sterling St., F, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. He was granted a custody release.
» William Ray Strickland, 32, of 6584 Deerfield Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 29.
» Naome Carpenter, 37, of 7400 Roper Hollow Road, in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 29.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 3:
» Michael Thomas McManus, 30, of 113 Ann St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 23.
» Debra Kay Eastham, 52, of 508 Fourth St. Pl. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Jana Salanoa, 32, of 3197 70 E., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 18.
» Jeremiah Adam Jubin, 30, of 2644 Byrd Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of drugs or controlled substances with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Heather Nicole Morehead, 25, of 1041 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» April Sunshine Austin, 41, of 2502 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Jennifer Nicole West, 47, of 1699 Bumgarner Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer. She was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Valerie Lynn Ray, 48, of 2970 Old U.S. 70 Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 4:
» Zachary Allen Clinkscales, 35, of 315 Golf Course Road, 401, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage or injury to real property and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Tammy Lee Horne, 34, of 1810 Conley Road, Lot 24, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of failure to appear and possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
» Gregory Jerome Harris, 32, of 308 Eastview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
