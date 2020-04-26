HICKORY — A local man was charged after multiple reports of breaking and entering of motor vehicles.
Michael Dwane Williams, 22, of 1740 2nd Ave. SW in Hickory, was charged with a felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 8, BCSO deputies responded to multiple calls of reports of breaking and entering of motor vehicles, suspicious vehicle and suspicious persons and prowlers.
BCSO deputies found at least 10 vehicles that had been broken into and the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation. After the investigation, BCSO identified Williams as the suspect and issued a warrant for arrest.
Later that evening on April 8, Williams was apprehended by Hickory Police Department and turned over to BCSO.
He was taken before the magistrate’s office and placed in the Burke County Jail. Williams was held under a $10,000 secured bond and has a court date set for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.