HICKORY — A Hickory man was arrested Wednesday and charged after a home invasion resulted in stolen goods.
Bill Casey Hinson, 43, of 7458 Burke County Line Road in Hickory, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods, according to a press release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge came after a call was placed to 911 on Tuesday reporting a breaking and entering at 7476 Burke County Line Road.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and learned that the victim’s residence had been broken into earlier that day and multiple items had been stolen. Deputies also learned that Bill Casey Hinson had been seen running from the area with another male and a female, the release said.
A Burke County Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Division detective responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses. Based on witness statements, Bill Casey Hinson was identified as one of the suspects who resides at 7458 Burke County Line Road, which is only two houses away from the victim’s residence, according to the release.
The detective learned that Hinson and the other suspects had ran through several yards in the area carrying bags and left in a tan-colored Buick parked on an adjacent road. Deputies later located the vehicle at 7460 Burke County Line Road and determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Waynesville, N.C., the release said.
The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner and a separate investigation is being conducted by officers with Waynesville Police Department regarding the vehicle, according to the release.
On Wednesday, detectives located the suspects and arrested Hinson. That day, he was transported to the Magistrate’s Office and charged with the crimes listed above and held on a secured bond of $30,000.
Hinson had a court date set for Friday.
