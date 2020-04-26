A Morganton man was arrested after threatening to kill a Magistrate.
Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony threatening to kill or inflict serious injury on an executive, legislative or court officer, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Buchanan was arrested Thursday with a warrant, which was issued after it was discovered that he made statements to kill the Magistrate who set a previous bond.
During the arrest, he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, the release said.
On April 3, Buchanan had been arrested during a traffic stop after officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle, which Buchanan had admitted was his, according to the release.
Buchanan was taken to the magistrate’s office and was loudly stating he would kill any officer that came to his house and was making statements he would kill people in general, the release said.
He was issued a $100,000 secured bond and placed in Burke County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
While Burke County detectives were receiving additional information regarding Buchanan’s criminal activity, they learned that on Wednesday Buchanan’s bond had been reduced from $100,000 to $10,000. That same day, Buchanan made the $10,000 bond and in less than 24 hours was back in custody for the charge listed above.
According to the release, Buchanan was smoking a meth pipe when arrested on Thursday. The pipe and meth were seized with additional charges pending. Buchanan was due in court on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.