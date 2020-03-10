LONG VIEW — A man is facing charges after a chase that went into three counties early Monday morning.
Larry Arden Riffle, 36, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and reckless driving after a chase that went through Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties, according to a press release from Long View Police Department.
The chase started when officers saw a black Nissan Xterra parked at Shades Skill Fish Arcade at 1825 U.S. 70 SW around 4:50 a.m. Monday, the release said. Officers had information that the vehicle might have been stolen.
When the vehicle left the arcade, LVPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away when they activated their blue lights.
Police pursued the vehicle into Burke County, then into Caldwell County. The chase traveled into Catawba County, back into Long View and ended in a field on Tex's Fish Camp Road in Burke County, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and was not immediately apprehended. Two other people were inside the vehicle, but were not charged, the release said.
Officers identified Riffle as the driver of the car. He was later arrested by an off-duty Burke County deputy and an officer with LVPD, the release said.
Riffle was placed into the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $15,000 secured bond.
