No injuries were reported Monday afternoon after a wreck temporarily closed U.S. 64.
The wreck happened around 1 p.m. when a Ford Bronco leaving the parking lot of The Rock Church on U.S. 64 near Baker Farm Road pulled out in front of a Tyson pickup truck headed south on the highway, said Trooper J.D. Ellis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
No one was injured in the crash, but the road was shut down while troopers investigated and worked to clear the vehicles from the highway.
The driver of the Bronco, Luke Piercy, was charged with failure to yield right of way, troopers said.
Brendletown Fire and Rescue, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT all responded along with NCSHP.
