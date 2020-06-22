A woman has been charged after allegedly spraying a man in the face with disinfectant June 13.
Pamela Fender Brown, 67, of 215 Blanton Road in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
The charge came after a man said she sprayed him in the face with a Lysol spray, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
An incident report filed said the incident happened at 120 Carbon City Road, the address for Ingles.
Brown was given a written promise to appear for the charge, according to her arrest report. Her court date is set for July 8.
