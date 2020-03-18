The announcement many North Carolinians knew was coming finally did on Tuesday.
An executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper halted dine-in (and drink-in) at restaurants and bars across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The decree went into effect at 5 p.m., leaving proprietors to quickly figure out options for take-out, curbside and delivery, in addition to drive-thrus.
In downtown Morganton, some assistance came about quickly as the city’s Main Street Department set aside parking spaces in 12 locations near several downtown establishments to assist with the curbside service process.
According to a map released by the city, those curbside spots are:
» On North Sterling Street in front of Pat’s Snack Bar and Reece Winery and Café.
» In the alleyway between West Union Street and Queen Street behind Bella Vino Trattoria and Wine Garden.
» In the alleyway between West Union and Queen behind the Morganton General Store for Swede’s Café.
» On East Union Street in front of Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge
» On East Union in front of Brown Mountain Bottleworks, Homer’s Soda Shop and The Natural Olive and Co.
» On West Union in front of Treat and Limbertwig Café.
» On West Union in front of The Grind Café and Coffeehouse and across from Root & Vine.
» On South Green Street in front of Kin2Kin Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar.
» On South Sterling Street in front of Uncle Eee Burgers.
» On West Concord Street in front of Catawba Brewing Co.
» In the parking lot beside Moondog Pizza on South Sterling.
» On South Green in front of Maria’s Italian Eatery.
“We really feel for all businesses, not just the downtown businesses,” said Sharon Jablonski, Main Street’s director. “While it’s maybe just a minor help, it only works if people are able to take advantage of it. I know that many folks are just trying to survive day-to-day. I understand that it’s hit everybody’s pocketbook.
“But for those who can, if they have the means to continue to support our businesses in this community, then we so encourage them to do that in whatever shape that might take.”
For some, however, that support might only mean survival. Downtown restaurant Root & Vine is down to a skeleton crew consisting of just the owners and head chef Stephen Webb.
“We will be letting off most of our employees so that they can draw unemployment,” Webb said on Wednesday. “Because at this point, there’s no way I can guarantee that I will able to pay them going forward. If we did that, obviously, it would break the restaurant and we would have to close. This is something where we have to be mindful about trying to make it through this. Obviously, we care about each and every person who works for us. We had a staff meeting yesterday where we sat everyone down and explained what’s going on. Everyone’s on the same page. To get to the other side of this, this is what we have to do.”
“Today, we have had a good amount of call-in business for lunch using the curbside pickup lanes that the city put in yesterday. That was very helpful, but with that being said, there’s only so far that can go. It’s a 142-seat restaurant, so when you take that away and turn it all into to-go, that doesn’t actually equal out in the end. But it is something to help.”
Local watering holes have joined Main Street and restaurants in curbside service and the call to patronize local businesses during the pandemic, including a Facebook post by downtown Morganton’s Fonta Flora Brewery on Wednesday.
“Now more than ever is the time to support local,” the post read. “If you are going to drink beer, we hope that you choose to spend your dollars in places where it truly matters. For many of us small businesses, keeping our doors open solely depends on the choices each and every one of you make.”
Others have made the hard decision to close temporarily. Brown Mountain Bottleworks has closed its doors until further notice. The bottle shop posted on Facebook on Tuesday, noting it will issue updates about the possibility of beer orders or pickup.
Going beyond downtown, Abele’s Family Restaurant, for example, has begun its own curbside service. The restaurant will bring orders to customers’ cars and if customers want to eat in their cars in the parking lot, an Abele’s server will wait on them.
The breakfast bar will be offered to-go from 7-11 a.m., and full dinner meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Home delivery is available through thedeliverychef.com or by calling 1-828-328-2433.
Those who don’t want to go without a sweet treat during the pandemic also have options. For example, Cup n’ Coffee and Yogurt Bar in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is doing curbside service through text (352-286-5103) or phone call (828-475-4172).
“We need the support of our community most right now,” said owner Melissa Diedricks.
And in Valdese, curbside spaces have been reserved at all downtown restaurants.
Some of the establishments offering the service include Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, Twin Brothers Pizza Co., 100 Main Restaurant and Bar, Chubby’s and Old World Baking Company.
Takeout is available at several of those spots, along with The Levee Brewery and Pub, Myra’s Diner, Taqueria el Mana, Osaki Japanese Restaurant and The Grill at Jack B Quick. Many of those places are offering delivery, as well.
“During these uncertain times, we are certain that our local businesses need our full support,” the town said in a press release.
With so many places offering so many different options, customers’ best bet is to call their favorite eatery, brewery, coffee shop or dessert spot before making a decision on where to eat.
