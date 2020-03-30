The Burke County Board of Education held another special meeting Friday at the Olive Hill Resource Center after last week’s announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper in which he mandated all public K-12 schools will close until at least May 15 in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam and the school board addressed the fluidity and uncertainty of this unprecedented course of events. Board chair Buddy Armour even said the board members are not sure when the group might meet again.
“It is hard to capture (the fluidity of) our lives right now unless we had a GoPro with us to record the events that are going on,” Putnam said. “Things are moving so fast, but I just want to talk about the resilience of our employees.”
Putnam thanked the child nutrition staff, day care staff, bus drivers – who are helping to deliver meals and instructional packets to students – instructional staff, volunteers and counselors.
“The spirit of this process is to provide a level of support for our students and families during this time with a primary focus being on their health and safety,” Putnam said. “This has been my message from the start and will continue to be my message until we get through this process. The last thing we want to be is reactionary or have a knee-jerk reaction because we heard another district is doing this or doing that.”
In the face of the closure, school curriculum was one of the main topics discussed during the meeting. Putnam emphasized that each student and family’s needs are unique, particularly due to certain inequities such as parents, students and staff with limited access to internet.
“Remote learning does not necessarily mean virtual learning,” Putnam said. “Remote means you are learning outside the traditional school setting. Remote can mean a hard copy, a packet, supplemental materials, or it could be online learning. There are so many circumstances that we can’t name them all.
“The life lessons we as a community and our students will learn from this is that we are greater than what a required online assignment could ever offer. Our students, first and foremost, are communicating with their families. They are understanding the importance of their family, their neighbors, and some are even volunteering. They are understanding how to overcome obstacles during difficult times. And they are developing grit.”
Putnam said during last week’s Burke County Public Schools’ conference call with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), officials with NCDPI told BPCS “each school district will look different” in its application of coronavirus protocols.
Putnam turned a phrase he heard race car driver Darrell Waltrip use: “You have to slow down to go fast.”
“Part of this process I talk about is to allow our General Assembly, (NCDPI) and local government officials a chance to answer questions at the level of priority,” Putnam said.
Putnam announced Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued a letter to states inviting them to request a waiver regarding end-of-grade testing.
“We want to make sure that every one of our students and their families are not penalized with grades that could negatively impact them,” Putnam said at the meeting.
During the meeting, Putnam announced the North Carolina State Board of Education and DPI’s committees were assembled Friday to discuss a possible pass-fail or withdrawal scenario.
Putnam sent an email to employees with some clarification on the grading guidelines the school system will follow. Regarding 2020 graduation, those guidelines are:
» Students will receive a Pass or Withdrawal for spring courses based on their learning as of March 13, the last day that in-session classes convened.
» If a student has an F as of March 13, the district or school shall provide opportunities for the student to improve the mark to a passing grade.
» If an Occupational Course of Study (OCS) student completes 157 of the 225 hours of “paid work hours” graduation requirement, the student will receive a Pass.
» Students will receive grades for fall courses as already stored. Those grades will count toward GPA. For year-long courses, the fall term grade will be counted toward the student’s GPA.
Furthermore, the NCSBE unanimously approved the submission of a one-year waiver from the U.S. Department of Education of federal student assessment and accountability requirements for this school year. This was then submitted by NCDPI and later approved, Putnam said An the email.
In the meantime, parents, guardians and teachers are still left with the task of ensuring students receive an education during the school closure.
Assistant Superintendent David Fonseca said department directors are mostly in phase 1 of their instructional plans.
“Transitioning in two weeks to beyond the classroom is not easy at all,” Fonseca said. “So, for the last few weeks, we have been planning on what it means to transition beyond the four walls of the classroom – to transition from having the students (seated) right in front of you to now try to reach out to them over the phone, or internet, on Zoom or some type of virtual platform.”
Fonseca introduced Director of Elementary Education Karen Auton and Director of Secondary Education Felicia Simmons to outline their plans for the first phase of remote learning.
Auton said parents were given the option of virtual or paper-based learning. In addition to this, Auton added additional layers for parents to supplement their children’s education, such as physical education, music and others.
Auton said she and her team advised a total of one hour per day learning a combination of math, English/language arts (ELA), science, social studies and writing. For grades three through five, parents and teachers were directed to do an hour and a half per day of each of the same subjects. This decision was reached with input from instructional coaches and teachers.
Simmons elaborated on a secondary education plan which was very similar to the elementary education plan. The secondary education plan is for students to receive four hours’ worth of learning in reading, math, science and social studies.
“We developed a plan of differentiation to meet the individual needs of each student to make this learning transition manageable and not overwhelming for all of our families and teachers,” Simmons said. “We collaborated among levels to ensure that the same communication was being delivered through elementary, middle and high schools.”
Secondary education identified math, science, social studies, ELA and PE. Teachers contacted students individually to assess the availability of basic needs and resources. They also met with parents to assess preferences of paper or online, Simmons said.
“We want to make sure that students, parents and guardians are not overwhelmed,” Simmons said.
Fonseca said this agreement was reached to allow for teachers and administration to be able to assess the progress of each student.
“Teachers were in collaboration with coaches and principals to discern what is it that they are realistically able to check on and provide feedback to,” Fonseca said. “If you take your traditional high school with three rotations, you’re talking about upwards of 120 students to check in on a one-on-one basis. You do have to assign enough work for the teacher to check on and provide feedback. Part of this initial deployment is our understanding of how teachers want to check on students and provide meaningful feedback."
