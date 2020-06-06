A date has been set for the implosion of the former Western Youth Institution.
The implosion at former youth prison on Western Avenue in Morganton is set for 9 a.m. on July 11. The building, which was commonly referred to as the high-rise prison, is being demolished to make way for a new National Guard Regional Readiness Center.
Mike Willis, director of Burke County Emergency Management and fire marshal, said plans for the implosion is still in the planning process.
Representatives from the sheriff’s office, wildlife commission, Burke EMS, Emergency Management, REACT and Fire Marshal will meet this week to discuss the action plan for the implosion, Willis said. Once the plan is finalized, they will meet with contractors to review documents for the implosion in order to issue a permit to do it, he said.
As for whether the general public will be able to be near the site when the implosion occurs, Willis said the last thing he heard, prison officials were only going to allow selected guests to be on the premises.
Willis said Burke County has reached out to prison officials to clarify whether the public will have access. He said access to the property will be controlled.
“That building has a lot of history here and a lot of Burke County folks worked there and retired from there,” Willis said. “I’m sure they would like to see it but we’ll have no choice but to control access on and off the property.”
Willis said as the date for the implosion nears, the county will be sending out calls similar to a Reverse 911 messages to neighbors in the area so they won’t be caught off-guard when it happens. They want people who live in the area to be aware, he said.
The demolition sub-contractor for the work is DH Griffin, who has assured the county there will be no damage to water lines or the water table, Willis said. As implosions go, it will be a milder one, he said.
The demolition contractor hired an experienced and licensed demolition expert to do the work, Willis said. He said ground activity will be monitored during the event and there shouldn’t be any window breakage from it.
The National Guard got $23.33 million from the $2 billion Connect NC bond package to renovate Western Youth Institution for a National Guard training facility. Voters approved the bond package in early 2016.
However, officials determined it would cost more to renovate the 16-story building and bring it up to current building codes than to demolish it and build new. It also will be more energy efficient, officials have said.
Officials say a regional training center will provide quicker response to state emergencies and improve readiness for deployments.
Plans in 2018 called for the National Guard to build three new buildings totaling 77,000 square feet on the 38 acres that currently holds the former prison. It will be the first regional readiness center ‘HUB’ for the state, the plans said.
The largest building will be the 66,000-square-foot readiness center that will have a two-story classroom/administration wing and a one-story unit storage/locker room wing connected by an assembly hall/kitchen wing. Support buildings will be an 8,000-square-foot training bay facility and a 5,200-square-foot storage building, according to the plans.
Officials have said 30 full-time staff will work in the building, as well as five state employees.
