Two more people have died in Burke County from COVID-19.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 12th and 13th deaths on Monday associated with COVID-19. Of the two people who died, one was in their 60s and the other was in their 80s. The two people were not hospitalized but died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, according to information from the health department.
“We are deeply saddened to have to report two additional deaths within our county. Each death deeply impacts families within our community,” said Rebecca McLeod, health director for Burke County. “We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals.
McLeod and state officials reminded folks on Monday that it is still important for people to follow the recommendations of wearing a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, wait at least 6 feet away from others and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
Burke County reported 145 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which is seven additional cases since Saturday.
Of the positive cases, 80 have been in two nursing homes. Of those, 10 have died in nursing homes in the county, with nine attributed to Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation and one at Autumn Care of Drexel.
Grace Heights has seen the most positive cases with 74, of which 50 are residents and 24 are staff, according to a report Friday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department updates its information on cases at congregate living facilities on Fridays and Tuesdays.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of six cases, with four residents and two employees, according to the information.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says an outbreak of the virus at a congregate living facility is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission. It is measured as 28 days after the person identified as the last case began having symptoms, or their date of specimen collection if they didn’t have symptoms, according to the information.
The majority of the positive cases — 119 — are in the Morganton area, with the state zip code map encompassing Glen Alpine and Drexel in the Morganton area. The Nebo area, which spans Burke and McDowell counties, has nine positive cases. The Valdese area has had four positive cases, while the Connelly Springs and Icard areas have two and Hildebran has three, according to the state map.
Also on Monday, Caldwell County reported its first death from COVID-19. Public Health Director Anna Martin said the death emphasizes the importance of residents staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
