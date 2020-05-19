LONG VIEW — A local police department celebrated National Police Week with the help of fellow law enforcement agencies and some community partners.
Long View Police Department hosted a luncheon May 13 to celebrate the week that honors law enforcement officers of all backgrounds, according to a release from the department.
Officers from LVPD, Catawba County Sheriff's Office and Hickory Police Department all were in attendance, the release said. Special guests included Long View Mayor Marla Thompson and Alderman Gary Lingerfelt.
Amy and Aaron Anderson from AnderBerry Bracelets of Charlotte also attended the event to give a presentation on improving relationships between the community and police. LVPD Chief T.J. Bates presented Aaron with a certificate of appreciation and the department's new patch, the release said.
"National Police Week is a time we honor all law enforcement officers who are actively serving, retired, [their] families, and remember all the law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Sgt. Eddie Marlowe, LVPD community resource officer. "I appreciate Amy and Aaron Anderson for coming to speak and helping us honor all law enforcement officers during this time."
National Police Week was honored May 10-16 in the United States. According to the National Police Week website, the week has been honored since 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls as police week.
