As health officials urge social distancing and avoiding large crowds, law enforcement agencies across the county are looking for ways to help reduce person-to-person interactions while being able to provide the same services citizens expect in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For emergency calls, police are responding as they normally would when 911 is called.
But for delayed reports of crime, like if something is stolen and no suspects remain at the scene of the crime, law enforcement urge filing reports by telephone, or, in one case, online.
Here's how local law enforcement agencies are handling non-emergency calls.
Burke County Sheriff's Office
For non-emergency calls, dispatchers are encouraging the public to file reports by phone, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
"If they call the communications center, they will notify a deputy to do it by telephone and they will reach out to them," Whisenant said.
If deputies are making an arrest, Whisenant said deputies will be giving a mask to the person being arrested.
"We'd rather put masks on the person that may have symptoms than the officer," Whisenant said. "That's what we've been told by medical. If you're well, you do not want to put a mask on because you're touching your face, constantly touching your face and stuff."
To file a report, call the Burke County Emergency Communications Center at 828-437-1911.
"Think about it this way," Whisenant said. "If there's no evidence to collect or people that we need to arrest, you can file those reports by telephone and its beneficial for both the law enforcement agency and the victim."
Morganton Department of Public Safety
MDPS has various approaches to filing a report.
For those who would rather file a report online, that option is available at https://bit.ly/2WrkBlD, said Capt. Keith Bowman.
"It'll come into us, then we just have an officer, essentially, just do everything that they need to do," Bowman said. "In the event that the officer needs further information, then of course, that person would have left a number that we can contact. If we don't, we just go through and do an incident report just like we would face-to-face."
Officers also are taking reports by phone. For those who prefer to come by MDPS headquarters, officers are communicating with the public through the glass window of the records office to protect against the spread of germs, Bowman said.
Valdese Police Department
Officers at Valdese Police Department also are looking to minimize reports taken in person.
"If it's a non-emergency call that can be handled by phone, call us by phone and we'll be able to take your report," said VPD Chief Jack Moss. "If it's absolutely something that needs to be seen in person, officers are going to be social distancing in non-emergency situations."
Moss said that means officers will avoid going into people's houses unless necessary, and will try to handle reports from the front porch or yard.
Moss asked anyone exhibiting any symptoms of illness to be cautious.
"If you want us to come out and your sick, be responsible enough to know that our officers have to continue to serve our public on a 24-hour basis, and any type of non-emergency call needs to be handled by phone if at all possible," Moss said.
All that aside, Moss said VPD would still be dedicated to helping its citizens.
"We're going to continue to respond and serve our public just like we always do," Moss said.
Drexel Police Department
Drexel Police Chief Craig Treadway said his office is continuing to take calls from the public.
He said officers will be trying to handle calls by phone when possible.
One change Treadway did say the town made was closing town hall and conducting business through the drive-up window at town hall, or online.
Anyone who needs to make a report to the police department can call 828-437-7421 during business hours, or 828-430-1794 after hours.
Glen Alpine Police Department
Chief Rodney Cox said his department still is taking calls as normal, but would take calls by phone in non-emergency situations.
Long View Police Department
In Long View, the police department is working on a contingency plan in case a large amount of officers fall ill during the pandemic, said Maj. C.A. Morris.
Otherwise, officers are trying to take as many calls by phone as possible. He said officers also will be trying to handle issues outside, and avoid enclosed spaces.
