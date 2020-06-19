Burke County deputies are searching for a larceny suspect who took off after he was confronted by a homeowner Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on Conley Road in Morganton at 11:42 a.m. after the homeowner said he saw a white male go under his deck on his outside security camera, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The homeowner confronted the man, who ran into a wooded area behind the house with a small propane grill he had stolen, the release said.
Officers at the scene checked the area and a K9 officer was used to search the wooded area, but police were unable to find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Morganton Department of Public Safety and Glen Alpine Police Department all responded along with BCSO.
