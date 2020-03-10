LINCOLNTON — Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since Sunday.
Jonathan Edward Smith, 49, of Newton Grove, NC, was in Lincolnton visiting a friend over the weekend. Smith left the Quality Inn in Lincolnton on Sunday around 1 p.m. and was last seen going into a building at New Vision Ministries to pick up his belongings.
Smith's family and friends have not heard from him or know where he is or who he is with. Smith is described as a white male, 49 years old, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Smith was driving a 1998 green and primer Ford Ranger with North Carolina registration FAV8503.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
