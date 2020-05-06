The variety, cost and advertising of pet food can be daunting. Does this food supply the nutritional needs of my pet? How do I interpret the label? Is the more expensive brand worth the extra cost? What are human-grade ingredients versus feed-grade ingredients? Does the age of my pet make a difference? What does "clinically proven" mean?
Let's take that last question first: Is this food safe for my pet to eat? Possibly not. TheTruthaboutPetFood.com website is a resource started by Susan Thixton. When her beloved Rottweiler, Sam, was diagnosed with cancer, the veterinarian told her that the probable cause was the chemical preservatives in Sam's food. After Sam's death, Thixton began studying pet food ingredients and the regulations that govern them. In 2006, she created TruthaboutPetFood.com to share the information she learned. Here you can read articles, see common brands’ ingredients, and get information on recalls.
Ann Martin's studies on pet food started with a similar experience. Observing her dogs vomiting after eating commercial dog food, then having on the dogs die soon after eating, Martin started asking questions and compiling data on the contents of pet food. Her seven years of research resulted in the 1997 publication of the book, Foods Pets Die For: Shocking Facts About Pet Food. In an updated second edition of the book, Martin continues to explore the shocking processes by which commercial pet food is produced. Martin has been scrutinizing the multi-billion dollar, self-regulated pet food industry for two decades and is considered an international authority on commercial pet food controversies. Knowing what she knows, it is not surprising that she now makes her own pets’ food.
Thixton and Martin have no faith in the AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials). Both believe that the AAFCO's oversight meets only the basic standards of food production and fails to protect the health of our pets. They do have some authority in labeling, however.
In a February 29, 2012, PETMD article, "What is and is not included on a cat food label," Vladimir Negron writes, "Pet food labels are legal documents. Much of what is included on them is regulated by the AAFCO so that owners can understand what a particular food offers in the way of nutrition and can accurately compare Food A to Food B." This same article on to state, "Unfortunately, the ingredient list and guaranteed analysis provide no information about the quality of ingredients. In other words, you have no way of knowing whether or not the chicken, meat meals, eggs, etc. that combine to make up a diet's 34 percent protein are of high or low quality, which certainly can affect a pet's well-being."
What we want to know as pet owners is the quality of the ingredients. Keep in mind that pet food labels must present the ingredients list according to the weight of each ingredient included. In other words, the first ingredient named is the most predominant.
Some pet food companies claim their ingredients are "human grade" which means that food offers the same quality as any you or I would want to eat. And yes, human-grade pet food does cost more.
Does a pet's dietary needs change with age? According to Cornell Feline Health Center (Vet.cornell.edu/), a cat's nutritional requirements change through different stages of life, including kitten-hood, adulthood, pregnancy and lactation.
What is the difference between "clinically proven" and "clinically tested"?
In PETMD, Cheryl Lock explains that "clinically proven" means the food has specific health-related benefits and is not just a marketing claim. "Clinically tested" means the food has been tested but it doesn't meet the requirements of sound scientific experimentation.
Where does that leave us when we feed our pets? Primarily, we want to be certain that, above all, what we feed our pets is safe, and secondly that it provides the nutrition they need in order to live long, healthy lives. We must take the time to read labels and do a little research. In short, same as with humans, what your pet eat affects their health, so feed them the highest quality food you can afford.
Lynda Garibaldi is director of The Cats' Cradle.
