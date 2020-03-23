A doctor and medical official took to a local podcast to share information and answer questions on the novel strain of coronavirus.
Dr. Seth Hawkins, in a Wednesday interview with Isaac Crouch on Citizen: Morganton that was broadcast Thursday, spoke about how difficult it is to be effectively prepared for pandemics like the one COVID-19 has created.
“It’s kind of like a hurricane preparation,” Hawkins said. “If you do it exactly right and everything works well, people feel like it wasn’t necessary. If you undershoot, then people think it was poorly managed.”
He also told Crouch that officials are making decisions on what they think will happen and having to hope for the best.
“We’ve known for years that a pandemic was probably coming,” Hawkins said. “We’ve had a couple other pandemics and knew that one that was really severe was probably one of the disasters that we had to be prepared for. ... A challenge to it is that, if we merely wait for it to assert itself in its worst-case form, we’re probably too late to start doing anything about it.”
Hawkins spoke about the 1918 flu pandemic, one that infected one-third of the world’s population, and caused the deaths of 3 percent of the world’s population at the time. He said the flu had a 10 percent mortality rate that year.
“That’s the scenario that we all feared,” Hawkins said.
That’s part of why health officials have stressed the importance of flu vaccines and other preventive measures through the years, Hawkins said.
But it’s also been known that another virus could come up and wreak havoc.
“That’s what’s happened this year, is a coronavirus has re-assorted into a novel form that appears to be much more dangerous to humans, both in terms of how easy it is to catch and how likely it is it will kill you,” Hawkins said.
A similar experience happened with the SARS outbreak in 2002, he told Crouch. Officials prepared for the worst because of China’s experience, but few people ended up getting it in the United States.
“It met the definition of being very deadly, but not very widely spread,” Hawkins said. “That’s part of the reason why the sort of things we’re seeing now didn’t ever go into effect in the United States (then).”
He said outbreaks like that have often had public health officials getting geared up in case they hit thresholds that would force interventions to mitigate the problem.
COVID-19 has hit some of those thresholds, Hawkins said.
But COVID-19 is different from the flu.
Doctors know when to expect the flu, as it comes and goes in a predictable cycle, Hawkins said. They also are able to make predictions on what strains will circulate based on early testing in Asia as flu season ramps up.
But for the novel coronavirus, it has appeared in the middle of winter, so there’s no indication if it will follow a seasonal pattern like the flu or be a longer-lasting issue for public health officials moving forward.
It’s also quickly growing, infecting people at exponential rates whereas the flu tends to grow at a linear rate.
“That exponential growth, what you’re seeing in Italy, in China, that’s what got people in our country particularly concerned,” Hawkins said.
COVID-19 has an incubation period that ranges from 2-12 days, Hawkins said. That means someone infected with the virus could walk around for almost two weeks spreading the germs without showing any symptoms of the illness.
He explained that with the flu, someone carrying the virus might infect one person, who would infect another. But with COVID-19, someone carrying the virus could infect two or three people, who each infect two or three more people.
“Flu is following this predictable pattern where we know in a couple of weeks the season will be over and we’ll have this stable number, which is a set amount,” Hawkins said. “If we allow this type of virus to reach that number and say we’re only going to start paying attention to it when it’s met or exceeded the number of flu cases, it’ll be totally game over because we’ll have no way to control it.”
If it is allowed to spread to that many people, COVID-19 cases would overwhelm the hospitals.
“Currently, we don’t have a vaccine for it. There’s no specific approved treatment that we know we should be giving people for it, especially as an outpatient, meaning, like, you can’t go to the clinic and get a drug that helps to stop it,” Hawkins said. “And we know that for people who are very sick and need to go on life-support systems or ventilators, that the number of ventilators we have in the country, especially in flu season when we’re tying up that resource with flu patients, is very limited.”
Crouch pointed out that one of the ways the state government is trying to limit exposure to COVID-19 is by ordering restaurants and bars to stop their dine-in operations.
He asked Hawkins if he had an idea how long that kind of intervention might be necessary.
“That’s the million dollar question,” Hawkins said. “I don’t know the answer and I don’t know that anyone does. I think that it’s sobering that the available authorities who are messaging about this, both from the political left and political right, are tending to try to prepare people for a longer duration.”
In a later question, Crouch asked Hawkins about how St. Louis was able to avoid overwhelming its medical system with flu patients in 1918 by implementing social distancing protocols.
“For St. Louis, which was the more successful city management, it was 147 days that schools were closed,” Hawkins said.
He did add that it’s been 102 years since the 1918 flu pandemic and society is in a much different place.
As of Friday, Burke County still had no positive cases of COVID-19, but Hawkins said people should be aware that only a small amount of people are being tested.
“It’s critically important that we recognize that we are barely testing anybody,” Hawkins said. “We’ve just started up, in the last 72 hours, I think we’ve done more tests combined than in the entire period before that. We’re a state of, what, like 10.8 or 11 million people and we’re measuring the number of tests we’ve done in the hundreds. In Burke County, we’re measuring it, at least up until a day or two ago, in the dozens, so we just don’t know.
“I think a lot of analysis I’ve seen from health care officials is we’re going to do this or that when the first positive case appears. Many of us think it’s probably all around us here, it probably just hasn’t been tested for, so I think probably the actual case load is higher than we think.”
That makes it hard for both businesses to know if it’s necessary for them to remain closed and for individuals to assess their own health risks, Hawkins said.
But as test kits become more available, Hawkins said it shouldn’t be too alarming to see the number of cases increase.
“People shouldn’t be alarmed to see if you test five times as many people, you know, you’re going to get many more positives so it’s going to suddenly appear there’s all these positives,” Hawkins said.
To keep themselves safe, Hawkins said people should stay up to date on vaccinations, frequently washing hands, getting adequate sleep and exercise, reducing stress, and making personal sacrifices, like staying home or closing a business.
“People who are making these sacrifices in terms of social distancing, especially if they’re young and healthy, are generally not doing it for themselves, they’re doing it to protect those in our population that may have an 8 to 10 percent mortality rate from this,” he said. “The only way that they can really prevent it since they won’t know that they have it until it’s already taken over their body is to avoid people who are spreading it.”
Visit https://bit.ly/394v1dD to watch the whole podcast episode.
