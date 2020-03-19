Every day, new lists of event cancelations locally and across the country are written due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Depending on the timetable for the pandemic going forward, the downtown Morganton TGIF summer concert series, scheduled to begin on May 1 its 13-show run that draws hundreds of fans to the Historic Burke County Courthouse each Friday throughout the summer, could be added to that count.
In a letter to supporters of the concert series late Tuesday, Morganton Main Street Department Director Sharon Jablonski and Marketing and Events Coordinator Abby Nelson gave an update.
“It is our hope that the 2020 concert series will continue as planned, however, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions, we want to make you aware that things could change,” the letter read. “At this time, we are scheduled to begin the season with the first concert on Friday, May 1, and continue through Friday, July 31.
“As things develop and more information becomes available, we will reevaluate our schedule. It may be that we can proceed as planned, or it may become evident that we will have to cancel, postpone or reschedule some or all of the concerts.”
The letter added that Main Street will give as much advanced notice as possible as it follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
For more information about events in downtown Morganton, go to downtownmorganton.com or morgantonfest.org.
