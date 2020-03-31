Chandler Bean could have never imagined he would be celebrating his 12th birthday in the midst of a pandemic, something that is forcing people to spend time away from each other to flatten the curve.
But his family decided to make it a special day for him, said his grandmother, Vicki Bean. They invited their friends, family and neighbors to stop by for a drive-thru birthday party.
“He’ll be 12, and we weren’t able to invite people over for a birthday party as usual with a cake and candles and everything, so we thought this would make him feel somewhat special,” Vicki said. “He didn’t even know about it until the day it was happening.”
At the end of their driveway, a table was set up with individually packaged cupcakes and drinks,
For Chandler, it was a day of firsts. He said he’s never had a birthday party quite like Sunday’s.
Instead of a lonely, stuck-at-home birthday some might expect the COVID-19 pandemic to cause, Chandler had quite the time Sunday.
“I’ve had a birthday at a park, but never anything like that,” Chandler said. “And I had to stay away from everybody, I didn’t even get to hug my mom.”
The party was posted on Vicki’s neighborhood’s website, encouraging neighbors to stop by and give Chandler their birthday wishes.
“I think it was a little bit different with the social distancing,” Vicki said. “We tried to make sure that he stayed back. That was fun. Neighbors came on foot, by car, people came from all over. We estimate probably 30, 35 people came by.”
It kept Chandler busy.
“I haven’t even eaten my birthday cupcake yet,” he told The News Herald on Monday.
It was a little weird to be outside for his birthday, and he even got a coronavirus-themed present.
“I got toilet paper,” Chandler said. “Which was desperately needed.”
Another person brought by some pizza, and he got some other unexpected birthday surprises.
“It was weird, I got splashed by water balloons and my uncle’s brother [is a rescue worker],” Chandler said. “He played a siren, then on his way out he played Bad Boys.”
There were more people than normal at the party this year, even though they had to adhere to social distancing requirements, Vicki said.
“I think he did feel special, and it was very touching to us that that many people came by,” Vicki said.
(1) comment
Hello im chandler
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.