A man had to be airlifted after his tractor-trailer overturned on N.C. 181 early Monday morning.
The man, who has not been identified, was headed south on N.C. 181 near mile marker 18 and exceeding a safe speed for conditions when he slid off the road, took out about 120 feet of guard rail and had his truck tip over at around 7:23 a.m., said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The driver was trapped in the cab of the truck for about an hour while rescuers worked to free him, Metcalf said. He was in and out of consciousness.
He was airlifted to a hospital, but Metcalf wasn't sure which hospital.
Troopers have noticed an increase in speeding since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Metcalf said.
"We've noticed a lot of speeding," Metcalf said. "Speed doesn't pay. It's always better to be safe and get where you're going."
Oak Hill Fire and Rescue, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Burke REACT all responded along with NCSHP.
