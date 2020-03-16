CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas have suspended disconnections for nonpayment as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
According to a recent announcement on the Duke Energy Facebook page, the suspension applies to all homes and businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
“As part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time,” the announcement read. “Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately.
“We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic.”
Duke Energy can be reached at 800-769-3766 or duke-energy.com. Piedmont Natural Gas can be reached at 800-752-7504 or piedmontng.com.
