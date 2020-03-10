Burke County Public Schools recently held its first countywide archery tournament involving elementary schools. Archers from all over the county descended on George Hildebrand Elementary School and competed against each other in multiple different flights.
This was the first time Burke County elementary schools and individual archers competed against each other in a countywide competition. George Hildebrand Elementary School’s archery team ranked first, Forest Hill Elementary School placed second and Icard Elementary School landed in third place.
The top 10 student archers starting with first place were as follows: Brooks Brown of Geoge Hildebrand, Gatlin Ford of Salem Elementary School, Shyanna Magni of George Hildebrand, Lily Lowman of George Hildebrand,, Cooper Price of Hillcrest Elementary School, Jayden Yang of George Hildebrand, Triston Gooden of Forrest Hill, Katie Aguilar-Ramirez of Forrest Hill, Joe Tate of Glen Alpine Elementary and Allie McIntosh-Minton of George Hildebrand.
Meghan Armour-Steele, physical education teacher at George Hildebrand, has a passion for archery and helped to host the tournament.
“The first Burke County Elementary Schools 10 Meter Tournament was a huge success," Armour-Steele said. "It was wonderful to see the excitement and the skills of the participating student archers, as well as the tremendous support from their parents, guests, school personnel and administrators that attended. Michael Steele was also instrumental in organizing this tournament, and we had tremendous support from Mrs. (Karen) Auton, in order to make this tournament a success. It is one that I hope and believe will continue in years to come.”
She believes archery to be an important part of her students’ lives that gives them a sense of success.
Along with the BCPS tournament, the North Carolina State International Bowhunting Organization 3D Tournament was held at East Burke High School recently where several BCPS students were recognized. Natalie Bell, of East Burke Middle School, placed first overall in the competition. Lily Lowman, of George Hildebrand Elementary, was awarded fourth place overall. Jayden Yang was given ninth place overall. BCPS schools that participated were Forest Hill Elementary, East Burke Middle, Ray Childers Elementary and George Hildebrand Elementary. There were a total of 111 participants from North Carolina.
“Archery gives students from all backgrounds and abilities the opportunity to participate in a disciplined sport, as well as learn a life-long skill," Armour-Steele said. "I think one of the biggest proponents of this program is that we tend to reach those students that may not necessarily be your more common traditional-sport athlete. It gives those individuals an opportunity to be successful at a team and individual sport, that is more non-traditional, as well as gain a life-long skill.”
“Great job to all of our archers. Our first ever local archery tournament was a success and is the result of a growing program within Burke County Public Schools," Dr. Larry Putnam, Burke County Public Schools superintendent, said. "I can’t thank Mike Steele and Meghan Armour-Steele enough for their hard work and dedication to making sure our students have this opportunity. Archery has been one of the many positive things that empower our students to be the best they can be. I would like to say thank you to all the teachers, school personnel and officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission who helped to put together this opportunity for our students. My hope is that students and the community continue to see the benefits that this sport can bring.”
