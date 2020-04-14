Burke County Public Schools is reducing its grab-and-go meal sites from eight schools to six, and the number of distribution days from five days a week to two days a week - Tuesdays and Fridays.
The change will start the week of April 20. The same number of meals will be available to ensure students are fed breakfasts and lunches seven days a week. Extra meals will be handed out on Tuesdays and Fridays so families can stockpile the meals for children 18 and younger.
Hillcrest Elementary and Ray Childers Elementary will no longer serve as feeding sites. The school site locations will be:
» Table Rock Middle, 1585 NC 126
» Liberty Middle, 529 Enola Road
» Mountain View Elementary, 805 Bouchelle St.
» Valdese Elementary, 298 Praley St. NW
» East Burke Middle, 3519 Miller Bridge Road
» George Hildebrand Elementary, 8078 George Hildebrand School Road
For the most up-to-date bus stop times and locations, visit bit.ly/BCPSGrabLunch.
The changes come as Burke County Public Schools continues to comply with the CDC's recommendations to limit contact with one another and follow the Governor’s stay-at-home and distancing orders while schools are closed.
“I am so proud to say that Burke County Public Schools started serving meals to students on day one of the school closure due to COVID-19 in mid-March," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. "Since then we have fed more than 200,000 meals to children. Our child nutrition team and school bus drivers are some of our heroes on the front lines meeting needs during this time. We are still in the midst of this pandemic and still awaiting the peak in North Carolina. We are taking these measures to do our part to continue social distancing efforts, reduce contact with each other and keep people at home as much as possible.”
BCPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall said "it brings him and his team joy to be able to continue to feed children during this time and to help meet this basic need" throughout the closure.
"We look forward to continuing to serve our school community during these challenging times,” Wall said.
