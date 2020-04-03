Our schools may be closed now, but part of planning and preparing for life to return to normal includes registering 4 and 5 year olds for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. A child who turns 4 before Aug. 31 is eligible for pre-K and a child who turns 5 before Aug. 31 is eligible for kindergarten.
For the pre-K registration form, head to https://bit.ly/39CLPIY or visit https://bit.ly/39CLPIY for the pre-K registration form.
For the kindergarten registration form, head to https://bit.ly/2R70Igu.
All of the information you need to know can be found on our homepage www.burke.k12.nc.us under the "Departments" tab at the top. For preschool look for "Birth to 5 Years Old," available at https://bit.ly/2X5GI1i. For kindergarten look for "Elementary Education." The “Elementary Education” link is available at https://bit.ly/3dQ6qgf.
Since our school buildings are closed, we prefer that you return the forms by mail to the elementary school in your district, by email or electronically. If you need a form mailed to you, please contact your elementary school or call 828-439-4327.
Our STEPS Academy part-day preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds also is taking applications for next year.
For STEPS Academy registration form, visit https://bit.ly/39CLPIY.
Visit https://bit.ly/3dPwA2O to watch a video to learn more about STEPS, formerly the mobile preschool program.
