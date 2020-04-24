Burke County Public Schools recently received a donation of a refrigerated truck from Case Farms in Morganton that will help to keep our students fed.
Since the change in food distribution packaging methods, child nutrition staff has had an increased need for places to keep meals frozen. In seeing that need, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam reached out to Jon Strange, vice president and general manager of Case Farms in Morganton, to see if they had a truck available. A few days prior, Putnam granted permission for Case Farms to use property on Freedom High School for a public chicken distribution.
“That is a true partnership," Putnam said. "It speaks volumes when different organizations within the community can depend on each other during a time like this.”
“The refrigerated truck will be able to freeze up to 26,000 meals," Daniel Wall, director of Child Nutrition said. "This was a very big need that was met for our community and our students. This will provide extra storage and help us to keep meals frozen.”
This was not the only donation that BCPS has been receiving. Packaging Corp of America has been donating cardboard boxes continually to our child nutrition staff who are using them to package and store the individual meals.
“We are happy to help in any way we can. It is a privilege to do our part during this time for our community as we pull together and find ways to contribute,” PCA General Manager Bret Hatfield said.
Case Farms and PCA have not laid off any of their workers due to COVID-19, which includes some of our student’s parents. BCPS is very fortunate to be a small part of keeping local businesses going by forming partnerships and allowing them to use our facilities.
“Thank you to both Charles Rigdon and Jon Strange with Case Farms and Bret Hatfield with PCA for their leadership in our community," Putnam said. "Donations like these and many others that Burke County Public Schools has received are what keep us going and help us to support our students and staff. We look forward to a continued partnership even after COVID 19 is over. Thank you once again for giving to our BCPS family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.