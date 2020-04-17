Burke County Public Schools has received two grants, totaling $6,000, to help purchase masks for the district.
Each grant was for $3,000 -- one was from the Community Foundation of Burke and the other from Duke Energy Foundation. All Burke County Public School employees are wearing their masks while they are working. This precaution, as well as social distancing and staying at least six feet apart from each other are measures district employees are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I realize wearing a mask is awkward for some people, but it could be the difference in saving their life and others," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. "It is one of the new normals we are having to get accustomed to during this time. I want to thank our head school nurse Miranda Michaels for securing the masks and organizing the mask distribution and for Director of Student Services Dr. Mike Swan for his work in securing the grants.
"Our goal is to eventually equip all BCPS employees, not just essential workers, with masks, as well as distribute them to their family members and eventually provide them to all of our students," Putnam said. "We have a standing weekly order with a local manufacturer for the masks and are grateful for these grants to help us provide this valuable piece of protection.”
