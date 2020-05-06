RALEIGH — Beginning this week, additional school buses will provide internet access to communities to allow students throughout the state, including Burke County, to perform their online schoolwork. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the plan to equip more school buses following his announcement in late April in which he confirmed that K-12 public schools would continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
“In many communities, school buses are already delivering meals to students and their families,” Cooper said. “Now they’re delivering WiFi for online learning.”
Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer with Burke County Public Schools, said BCPS received seven devices Wednesday and system officials are in the process of deciding where to install the devices throughout the county.
Late last month, Cooper announced partnerships with AT&T and Duke Energy Foundation in which they would provide internet hotspots on 180 school buses throughout the state.
Now, Google has also jumped on board to provide access, too. With Google’s donations, as many as 280 school buses will be equipped with WiFi, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The first 156 devices were expected to be delivered Wednesday throughout 29 counties across the state, including Burke.
At Gov. Cooper’s request, North Carolina Department of Information Technology is working with the North Carolina Business Committee on Education (NCBCE) and Hometown Strong to help more students get connected, including through installing WiFi on more school buses, the release said.
According to the release, the buses will travel to underserved areas in school districts and park in designated locations, such as a food distribution program site, so students can use this temporary access to perform schoolwork by downloading materials and connecting with teachers through Zoom, email, Google Classroom or other remote programs.
The drive-up WiFi access will also be available to residents to use to connect to health care providers, apply for unemployment and access other critical information and services while still exercising appropriate social distancing practices.
“The State Board of Education works to ensure digital equity for the state’s public school students,” said Eric Davis, chairman of the State Board of Education. “This partnership with AT&T, Google and the Duke Energy Foundation will allow more access for some of our most underserved counties. The Board’s ultimate goal is to eliminate the digital divide to allow the same access for each and every child. These WiFi hotspots are a start to getting these counties the resources they need to serve students despite their location.”
Representatives with AT&T, Duke Energy and Google made comments on the partnership.
“Just as all our lives are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we all can play a part in helping our neighbors and our communities come through these days,” Trey Rabon, president of AT&T North Carolina said.
“Families and students are facing significant and new challenges as they transition to remote learning,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, said. “We’re proud to partner with NCBCE on an innovative solution to bring internet to students who may not have access at home.”
Lilyn Hester serves as vice chairwoman of NCBCE and Head of External Affairs-Southeast for Google.
“Google was excited to work with Caldwell County leaders to turn our Rolling Studies Hall program into Rolling Hotspots, and we are thrilled to now team with NCBCE’s remote learning task force to expand the program as part of a collective effort to make it possible for more students to engage in school work during the stay-home period,” Hester said. “Bridging the digital divide is a top priority for everyone, and we are grateful to North Carolina’s elected officials for helping to make these kinds of public-private partnerships possible.”
Additional information, including links for hotspot locations, will be added to NCDIT’s webpage when available. To view this page, head to www.ncbroadband.gov/covid19.
The News Herald will update this story when the Burke County hotspots are finalized.
