Burke County Public Schools has canceled all field trips effective today, Thursday, March 12, 2020, until further notice as a proactive measure concerning coronavirus (COVID-19). This applies to all school sponsored in-county, out-of-county, out-of-state and out-of-country field trips for students and staff as well as all professional development travel in and out of county for staff.
The school system realizes there are concerns about the potential loss of money already paid for field trips, and we are in contact with the travel organizations regarding refunds. While we are doing our best to assist parents in retaining refunds from the travel agencies where possible, refunds are at the discretion of the travel agencies.
Concerning Saturday’s state basketball championship game involving Freedom High School, this is the only approved trip at this time, and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has restricted the game to only essential staff and limited family.
Burke County Public Schools continues to closely monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) and continues to work with and take advice from local officials as we remain committed to doing our part to help slow the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk.
By implementing these social distancing practices immediately, it is our hope that this protocol will keep more people safe from illness. These decisions are not easy. However, our first goal is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.
We will continue to keep Burke County Public Schools families updated on future decisions as soon as possible.
As a reminder, here are a few things we are doing to be proactive regarding coronavirus, as well as the flu, colds and other illnesses, to keep students and staff healthy:
» Teachers are reviewing hand-washing techniques with students.
» Our nurses are vigilant in monitoring the student body, especially in cases where students exhibit symptoms associated with the virus.
» Maintenance, cafeteria and custodial staff are using antibacterial products on high-touch surfaces -- including desks, knobs, tables, buses -- daily and frequently cleaning buildings with effective cleaning products labeled specifically for coronavirus.
» As a district, we continue to communicating with health officials regularly to stay current on the facts and proven protocols and procedures. We are committed to sharing overall school strategies for dealing with the spread of the virus should our schools be impacted. We also pledge to treat each other with compassion, respect and openness.
Here are some useful tips for you to keep you and your family healthy:
» Wash your hands with warm water and antibacterial soap for at least 20 seconds. Wash your hands before you eat, after you use the toilet, after coughing or sneezing or blowing your nose, and after petting animals. Warm water and soap are preferred over hand sanitizer.
» Cover coughs and sneezes. Throw away used tissues.
» Don’t touch your face, mouth or nose with unwashed hands.
» If you are sick, stay home. Students should stay home if they have cold or flu symptoms and not return to school unless they are fever free for 24 hours without medicine. Staff should also stay home if they have cold or flu symptoms.
» Avoid close contact with someone who is sick.
» Practice good hygiene when preparing food. Cook food thoroughly. Don’t cross contaminate foods. Don’t eat or drink after others.
» Help keep yourself healthy by eating right, drinking plenty of water, getting plenty of sleep. Call your doctor or medical provider if symptoms arise and share any recent travel history.
Visit these helpful links for more information:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/guidance-for-schools.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fspecific-groups%2Fguidance-for-schools.html
