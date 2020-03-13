On Thursday night, a university-wide email was sent to Lenoir-Rhyne University faculty, staff and students informing them that the school will extend spring break through March 29, with classes resuming on March 30 and in-person classes moving to online delivery through at least April 3, according to the college’s website.
According to the university’s website, residential students must vacate their residence halls for spring break no later than noon on March 15. Those students with a compelling need to remain on campus during this time may request an exception by contacting the Office of Student Life.
Furthermore, to encourage social distancing, all events scheduled to be held on campus or college-sponsored events to be held off campus are canceled through March 30.
All university-sponsored international or interstate travel is canceled, while in-state travel should take place only if essential, its website said.
Students who have internships, clinicals, student teaching positions and other special learning situations will be handled individually. Students who live in the area may have the option to continue their experience, depending on the host site and the faculty adviser, according to the website.
The News Herald will update this story when more information is available.
