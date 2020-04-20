Local children and their families received some welcome news Tuesday as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which will help families of students impacted by school closings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The program, which applies to North Carolina families whose children are eligible for free or reduced lunches at school, will distribute $250 in P-EBT benefits per child to each family.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), is in the midst of finalizing the program and families will begin to receive the benefit in the next few weeks, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now,” Cooper said in the release. “This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families.”
According to Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, the additional benefit will help families purchase food for more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.
“As our schools closed, many families across the state worried about where their next meals would come from – and we knew we had to take action,” Cohen said. “Going forward, the good news is that families will now have even more help.”
“School nutrition and transportation staff have worked tirelessly to ensure children continue to receive meals while out of school,” Cohen said.
Families will not need to apply for the P-EBT program as those who are already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive the extra benefit on their existing EBT card.
Funds will be distributed in two installments, and an additional benefit could be distributed if North Carolina schools should remain closed after May 15, the release said.
According to Cohen, since the school closure started on March 16, roughly 1,000 meal sites have served more than 11 million breakfasts, lunches and dinners across the state.
North Carolina is one of four states to gain federal approval from the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the pandemic electronic benefit transfer program.
The P-EBT program is the latest of actions undertaken by NCDHHS offering bonuses to families receiving FNS benefits. On March 30, NCDHHS announced all families that receive FNS will receive the maximum allotted amount for March 2020 and April 2020.
The maximum allotment for a household of 3 is $509. The maximum allotment is distributed as a supplement to the regularly received funds. If the household was issued their normal allotment of $200 for March 2020 and $193 for April 2020, the household will then be issued a supplement of $309 for March 2020 and a supplement of $316 for April 2020, according to a previous News Herald article.
The maximum allotment bonus is also distributed in two waves, similar to the P-EBT program.
