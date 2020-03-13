In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Burke County schools are conducting regular meetings to make determinations regarding whether to postpone classes and move to an online format where necessary.
On Friday morning, Morganton Day School announced it will remain open through the week of March 16 and that classes will be suspended the following week, starting March 23, according to Rachel Hale, MDS public relations specialist.
Hale said during the week of March 23, teachers will prepare to transition to online learning, as the weeks of March 30 and April 6 the school will hold online classes.
The week of April 13 is MDS’ scheduled spring break. The school is hopeful to return to class on April 20, according to Hale.
“This continues to be a fluid situation, and we will continue to send updates to families via email, Facebook and the MDS website,” Hale said.
The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.
