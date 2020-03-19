Burke County Public Schools has continued to feed thousands of students as the statewide school closure continues due to the coronavirus situation. On Wednesday alone, a total of 4,630 meals were handed out through the various car rider loops and school bus food distribution sites. Now, the school district wants to expand past the county lines.
“In an effort to help our neighbors in this time of crisis, Burke County Public Schools is opening its feeding program to children in surrounding counties,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. “We understand that some of our neighboring counties do not have the ability to offer meals to students while schools are closed. Our child nutrition team has provided meals to students since day one of the closure, and we want to extend that invitation to all children ages 18 and under. They are welcome to visit one of our school feeding sites or meet a bus at one of the stops and grab a lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow.”
Two bus routes have been added to the food distribution list. Bus 291 (Oak Hill) will be adding a stop at 11:45 a.m. at Idlewild Acres Mobile Home Park off Henderson Mill Road. Bus 294 (Morganton) will be adding a stop at 12:15 p.m. on Zion Road near Settlemyre Road at the mobile home park across from Zion Memorial United Methodist Church. The bus will park at the church.
If you have questions or need meals delivered to a different location, call 828-433-8047.
Below is a complete list of the bus stops:
MORGANTON
Bus No. 248
11:15 a.m. - Cline, College, Herron and Bay streets at BCPS South College Street building parking lot
11:45 a.m. - 724 and 805 W. Union St. at St. Charles Catholic Church.
12:15 p.m. - Burkemont Ave at Greenbrier Apartments
Bus No. 248
12:45 p.m. - Regan and Burkemont Ave at apartments.
1:15 p.m. - Rhyne and Burkemont Ave. at PPG Paint Store.
Bus No. 234
11:15 a.m. - Air Park Drive at 112 Airpark Dr.
11:45 a.m. - Burkemont Ave. and Ross St. halfway down Ross.
Bus No. 294
11:15 a.m. - Stonebridge at Outreach Center, located 510 E. Fleming Dr.
11:45 a.m. - 607 Valdese Ave. at Siena Apartments.
12:15 p.m. - Trailer Park on Zion Road at Zion Memorial United Methodist Church.
Bus No. 293
11:15 a.m. - Evan St. and Avery Ave. at Sherwin Williams.
11:45 a.m. - Center St. and Vine Arden at apartments.
Bus No. 249
11:15 a.m. - Glenwood Apartments / 1300 Burkemont Ave.
11:45 a.m. - Hillcrest Elementary School at bus lot.
OAK HILL - Bus No. 291
11:15 a.m. Spainhour and Oak Hill Drive @ Falling Brook Lane.
11:45 a.m. - Henderson Mill Road at Idlewild Acres Mobile Home Park.
JAMESTOWN/CARBON CITY
Bus No. 260
11:15 a.m. - South Park and Jamestown Road at loop.
11:45 a.m. - Patton Road and Windy Woods at Windy Woods.
12:15 p.m. - 906 Jamestown Road at apartments.
Bus No. 242
11:15 a.m. - Carbon City Road and Glendale at Public Safety.
11:45 a.m. - 1145 Tallent Road at mobile home park.
12:15 a.m. - Kathy Road and McAlpine Avenue at Belle Farm.
GLEN ALPINE - Bus No. 283
11:15 a.m. - Linville Street, Lail Road and Pea Ridge Street @ Glen Alpine United Methodist Church.
11:45 a.m. - Chamber Chapel Road Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.
CHESTERFIELD - Bus No. 212
11:15 a.m. - Hartland Road and Hill Haven Circle at top of Hillhaven Circle above Hillside Est Signs.
11:45 a.m. - 2509 NC 18-US 64 Hwy (JR Mobile Home Park) at mailboxes at entrance to park.
SALEM - Bus No. 251
11:15 a.m. - 5125 Crawley Dale (Jesse Fisher Trailer Park) @ cross roads past bridge.
DREXEL - Bus No. 271
11:15 a.m. - Bryant Road @ both mobile home parks.
11:50 a.m. - Oakland Ave @ First Church of God Drexel.
12:15 p.m. - 717 Amherst Road Pick @ Old Amherst Cir & Amherst Rd.
12:45 p.m. - Hollar St./Poteat St. at Drexel Elementary bus lot.
VALDESE - Bus No. 220
12:45 p.m. - 1st and 2nd Ave.
1:00 p.m. - Rhodhiss Road and Ridge Drive.
1:15 p.m. - Carolina Ave, Dogwood Drive.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE - Bus No. 254
11:15 a.m. - Lydia Ave.
11:45 a.m. - Pineburr Ave. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
12:20 p.m. - Rutherford Square Apartments.
RAY CHILDERS - Bus No. 220
11:15 a.m. - Airport Rhodhiss Road and Lake Acres Drive at Lake Acres.
11:45 a.m. - Hickory Airport Road and West View Acres at West View Acres.
12:15 p.m. - Cape Hickory and Indian Hills at Indian hills.
12:45 p.m. - 1st and 2nd Ave. and Pine Meadows Circle at Longview Church of God.
1:00 p.m. - Rhodhiss Road, Ridge Drive,Carolina Ave., Dogwood Dr. at Friendship United Methodists Church.
GEORGE HILDEBRAND - Bus No. 246
11:15 a.m. - George Hildebrand Drive and Hmong Village at Hmong Village.
11:45 a.m. - Meadow Trail and NC 18 South at Meadow Trail.
12:30 p.m. - South Mountain Fire Department.
ICARD - Bus No. 273
11:15 a.m. - Old Brittain and Woodland Hills Liberty @ Fellowship Church (4139 Old Brittain Rd.)
11:45 a.m. - 3409 Icard Dairy Barn Road at mobile home park.
12:15 p.m. - 7903 Old NC 10 at mobile home park behind East Burke Middle School.
“During these uncertain times, it is good to see that so many of our children are still being fed,” Putnam said. “We first and foremost want to keep the health of our students and staff a priority. The leadership that has come forth from within our school system and community in the past week has been like none other and helped to feed many students who otherwise may miss some meals.”
