On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill approving funding for an operational budget for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Morganton campus. House Bill 1136 was sent to Cooper after passing the General Assembly earlier this month.
H.B. 1136 appropriates $3.3 million in recurring funds for the 2020-21 fiscal year to be allocated to NCSSM for operating funds, purchasing equipment and to establish 46 new positions at its Morganton campus.
The bill allocates $2.6 million in recurring funds and $1.3 million in nonrecurring funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as well as $3.8 million in recurring funds and $347,412 in nonrecurring funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The NCSSM Morganton campus plans to open for its first residential class in 2022 with an initial enrollment of 300 students. It initially planned to open in 2021, but due to a state budget impasse, it was forced to delay its opening after not receiving its requested biennium budget in July 2019.
Now though, with Cooper’s signing, NCSSM can expect this funding to become operational July 1.
NCSSM holds an online campus and operates its Durham campus, which was founded in 1980. The Morganton campus will become its second on-site campus. NCSSM is the first public residential high school specializing in STEM.
(1) comment
This is good news. You have done a good job reporting on this.
