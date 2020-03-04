Lenoir-Rhyne University will host its third annual Bears Have Heart Giving Day Tuesday, March 24. The campaign goal includes attracting gifts of all sizes to secure $100,000 in donations in 24 hours. LR also seeks to strengthen the efforts and increase engagement through an online, social media-driven giving campaign.
Leading this initiative is Cat Niekro, vice president for institutional advancement.
“Giving Day is an exciting way for the Bear family to see how we can make a difference together, as we share real-time results of this 24-hour campaign,” she said. “We are asking our alumni, students, faculty, staff and the community to come together to celebrate our beloved Lenoir-Rhyne and help ensure its future with donations of any amount.
“It’s a chance to rally around the university you love and match your passions and interests with the many needs on campus. Lenoir-Rhyne has a loyal base of alumni and friends who are extremely generous, and we are deeply grateful. We have bold initiatives we want to accomplish and it will take our campus, our alumni and our community to partner with us to fund resources for scholarships, faculty support and athletic programs that transform individual lives.”
The University tested a 24-hour giving day in 2018, when the crowdfunding platform Everyday Hero was launched. The platform captures a wide audience through emails and social networks to support specific projects. Since its inception, hundreds of gifts have been secured for various initiatives.
Throughout Giving Day, different challenges will be in place from donors hoping to inspire others to give back. In order to encourage participation, an anonymous donor has sponsored a $45,000 challenge gift if the University secures donations from 450 individuals in 24 hours. All individuals who make gifts of $5 or more will receive a LR T-shirt as a thank you for their donation.
Beginning March 23, supporters can visit lr.edu/IGive2LRU to make a tax-deductible gift to Lenoir-Rhyne. In addition, everyone is encouraged to spread the word with the hashtag #IGive2LRU on all social media platforms.
Additionally, there will be a campus picnic Tuesday, March 24, at Shaw Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community. The event will feature music from the pep band, food and fellowship with a guest appearance from LR mascot Joe Bear. LR coaches, staff and professors will participate in a dunking booth to raise money for the Fund for Lenoir-Rhyne. The community is invited to attend.
