Food Matters Market & Café, Grace Ridge Retirement Community and Burke County Public Schools teamed up to provide some much needed encouragement for one of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as local students from BCPS childcare sites crafted cards to be delivered to Grace Ridge residents.
Food Matters personnel delivered the cards to residents Friday after holding onto them for a long while to ensure they were properly disinfected.
Nancy Humphries, who works for the Food Matters Market & Café marketing and community outreach team, came up with the idea to have BCPS day care students write cards to Grace Ridge residents.
Humphries, a Spartanburg, S.C. native who now resides in Asheville, said her parents are both residents of an assisted living center in Spartanburg and have been sequestered for six weeks.
“I can’t touch (my parents), see them, or be anywhere near them right now,” Humphries said. “My parents have such an upbeat attitude, I thought if I can’t go to Spartanburg, I can get to Morganton. I felt like I could do something for these people. I don’t have faces for them, but I’m sure they’re just like my parents. Anything that uplifts their spirits is what we need right now. (My parents) love getting little things from people – it doesn’t matter if they don’t know the people, they love getting the cards.”
According to Humphries, projects like this represent what Food Matters stands for.
“We are local – we’re part of this community,” Humphries said. “That’s why we came to the small town of Morganton, because we believe that people matter and food matters.”
Humphries said she and her team reached out to the BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler a few weeks ago about the idea of the students making cards for Grace Ridge residents.
“It’s just about reaching out and saying, ‘Hey, we’re stuck inside, you’re stuck inside,” Humphries said. “We’re just trying to uplift people’s spirits right now. This was our opportunity to say ‘we’re open and we’re here for you.’ We want to continue to be a part of this community. These are just some of the efforts we’re doing to do that.”
Shuffler said the kids loved making and writing the cards.
“Their little minds are so creative,” Shuffler said. “Most of them may not be able to grasp the enormity of the times that we are currently in, but they have big hearts and know in their own way that they are helping put a smile on someone’s face. I know that makes them feel good about doing good.”
BCPS asked students at its five emergency child care sites to participate in the project. The school system cares for about 90 children at the sites per day. Shuffler said she ran several ideas past the students and they even came up with their own ideas for brightening up the Grace Ridge residents’ days.
According to Shuffler, BCPS’ involvement with this project makes the school system employees feel good about bringing some positivity during this trying time.
“Part of our mission is to teach students how to be servant leaders and to make a difference by using their skills to give back to others,” Shuffler said. “This is a great example of that. We are all in this together, and though we may not be able to be there in person or visit loved ones in person, it feels good to be able to reach others in this way and bring a little bit of sunshine into someone else’s life during this uncertain time.”
Food Matters has a partnership with Grace Ridge and Food Matters has undertaken a number of collaborations involving Grace Ridge residents recently, Humphries said. A few weeks back, the Food Matters team filled 150 Easter eggs with little treats for every Grace Ridge resident. The Food Matters team is also working on initiating an order-from-home system for the residents after receiving that request from Romick.
“We’re going to get through this,” Humphries said. “The more we can do to put smiles on people’s faces – that’s what we’re here for.”
