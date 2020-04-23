While schools throughout the state are closed through May 15 as a result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, local parents and guardians are forced to multitask and continue their occupations while simultaneously ensuring their children are completing their schoolwork.
Jessica Ackerman and her husband Joseph own Sidetracked Brewery in Morganton. They have four children, including two – Gwen, 7, and Charis, 6 – at Christ Classical Academy (CCA) in Connelly Springs.
“We believe that even if children are in a structured school environment, a lot of education should still happen at home,” Ackerman said. “My daily routine has altered to accommodate their school’s work packets but we also make it fun by using daily chores, games and life skills to learn their subject matter.”
Due to Cooper’s executive order closing non-essential businesses, Jessica said she has stopped working at the brewery in person and has switched to more behind-the-scenes work, such as operating the business’ social media accounts.
“While the children don’t get to see their father as much, we realize that this change is only temporary and it makes us appreciate each other more,” Jessica said. “Our daily routines have been drastically altered and it is a good time to teach our children more about going with the flow, flexibility and being grateful for the little things that we take for granted.”
Beth Patton is the associate director of Foothills Conservancy of N.C., a nonprofit land trust serving eight counties in western North Carolina. Patton has two young children who attend Morganton Day School.
Patton said she has been working as much if not more while at home. Prior to the pandemic’s arrival, Patton’s position at Foothills Conservancy allowed for teleworking, so she has grown accustomed to juggling her children’s playtime with her professional priorities, she said.
Patton feels like the adjustments she’s had to make are ones of privilege, as she has a flexible job which allows her to work from home while her kids are out of school, she said.
Hollie Phillips is the membership relations specialist for the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. Phillips has two boys, 12 and 15.
Phillips said the Chamber has been very flexible in working with her and has “been amazing during this whole process,” she said.
“I was fired as a teacher (by my boys) three weeks after the closure,” Phillips joked. “My boys said that I was ancient and did not know how to help them. So, they help each other. It has been a challenge, but they are staying in touch with their teachers.”
For some households, a routine-oriented schedule has helped to bring some regularity throughout the closure. For Ackerman, she said the idea of a routine with four kids is “laughable.”
Patton’s routine consists of school in the morning and spending as much time outside in the afternoon as possible. She said Morganton Day School has been very accommodating of parents’ remote learning needs.
“Our school has been amazing,” she said. “The teachers and administration have provided great resources for us and I feel very supported as a mom who is working full-time and home-schooling.”
Ackerman said she feels the same about CCA.
“Christ Classical Academy’s teachers and administration has worked so hard to make this transition seamless and have done such an incredible job communicating with parents,” she said.
Phillips said Burke County Public Schools employees “have went above and beyond for (her) kids,” and her kids took advantage of the school lunches for the first few weeks.
For these mothers, the closure has presented opportunities for parents to encourage their children to adopt new practices while still taking time out to enjoy the tried and true activities, too.
“The boys have learned to cook more and have helped me with remodeling the bathroom,” Phillips said. “We spend a lot of time cooking and baking. When we can find something to do outside, we do it. I have been hit in the leg with baseballs and bruised for weeks. They ride me around on the four wheeler and we play lots of basketball.
“I have also taken advantage of this time to give the boys more responsibility,” Phillips said. “During this time, my boys have housework to do. They clean, do lawn work, they wash their own clothes and so much more.”
Like Phillips, Patton has also used the closure to spend more time outside with her kids.
“We have been soaking up the perfect spring weather over the past five weeks,” Patton said. “We’ve been enjoying catching minnows in our creek, checking on the tadpoles we found in the woods, gardening, having picnics and exploring.”
Ackerman said the closure affords her the freedom to switch things up.
“When we are having a tough day, we can choose to hold class at a different place,” she said. “We can go outside or to the porch. If they can’t focus, we take a break to jump on the trampoline or to take a walk to get some energy out.”
These freedoms have allowed for Ackerman to become more inventive in her teaching techniques, too.
“While they aren’t getting as much formal, book education as they would normally get at school, we are able to learn fractions through baking a cake,” Ackerman said. “(We’ve also worked on) letters and spelling while on a walk and pointing out different words to spell or sound out. We can combine art and math or music and spelling.”
“I feel very torn during the week because I do have a demanding job,” Patton said. “The school day happens concurrently with the work day, so balancing everything has been tough. Even with all the juggling and balancing, I’m loving this time together with my kids.”
One thing that all three moms share in common is that their children miss school, while the parents miss each other.
“They miss their friends, family, teachers, sports and school,” Phillips said. “After taking their phones and putting together a chore binder, my 15-year-old said he would rather be at school than at home.”
“Gwen and Cheris miss their friends and teachers and have cried on several occasions,” Ackerman said. “They don’t quite understand why this is happening as they are young. My husband and I miss each other. By the time he gets home, the kids are in bed and I’m heading that way myself.”
In the end, for these mothers, the closure has resulted in a mix of good days and bad days.
“Some days can be compared to being in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory – fun and exciting,” Phillips said. “Other days it feels like WWE SmackDown is live in my living room.”
“Balancing everything has been tough,” Patton said. “It’s not all rainbows but we make the best of it.”
Ultimately, the closure may result in the children and their families learning lifelong lessons, according to Ackerman.
“At the end of all this, we will be a more grateful society,” she said. “We will value our friendships and our freedoms so much more.”
