Morganton Service League member Heidi Bristol announced the organization's annual Prom Project will take place this week at the First Baptist Church, located at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.
The drive will be held on Thursday from 7-9 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dresses for the special night are free, Bristol said. The Prom Project drive is open to all middle school and high school students.
Bristol said Morganton Service League is also accepting formal dresses to help support the event.
Folks can drop off dresses at the following locations:
» Salon and Spa Absolute, located at 168 Fiddlers Run Blvd.
» Burke County Chamber of Commerce, located at 110 E. Meeting St.
» WPCC Cosmetology, located at 1247 Burkemont Ave.
» Nationwide Insurance: Keith Bowers, located at 214 Collett St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.