Fifth-graders at New Dimensions Charter School completed a 12-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education program under the direction of D.A.R.E. Officer Casey Kinard.
Students learned the dangerous effects of smoking, vaping and alcohol use. They also learned about bullying, and to use the D.A.R.E. decision-making model when making decisions: Define, Assess, Respond, and Evaluate.
Students have built a great rapport and trust with Kinard, which has allowed for discussions about a variety of topics and doing role playing to work through tough situations. Students have invited Kinard to attend field trips and school events with them.
Essays submitted were proof that students have learned and are going to make wise choices and decisions, as this program will have lasting effects on them. Many made commitments to avoid drugs and alcohol and to help others whom they may come in contact with by educating them on what they have learned.
Over half the graduates shared their D.A.R.E. essays during the graduation with parents, guests and fourth-grade students present. Isabella G. was the winner of the essay contest.
“I am so proud of these D.A.R.E. graduates,” Kinard said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to graduate yet another wonderful group of students. These kids have shown that D.A.R.E. has definitely made an impact on them and should continue to help them make safe and responsible decisions for years to come. Thanks, New Dimensions students and staff, for allowing me to share these lessons and get to know your awesome kids!”
The New Dimensions board and staff are committed to teaching D.A.R.E. to rising fifth-graders and to provide meaningful D.A.R.E.-type lessons throughout each grade level.
The support of the city of Morganton, especially Morganton Public Safety, is instrumental in offering lessons to students.
