Special Olympics' campaign, "Spread the Word to End the Word," is an ongoing campaign to combat the use of the word "retard(ed)."
Locally, North Liberty School Principal Lisa Sumney and East Burke High School's Kelly O'Toole made statements about the campaign.
March 6 is officially this year's global awareness day for Spread the Word to End the Word but Special Olympics North Carolina is promoting the campaign throughout the month of March.
Spread the Word to End the Word is an ongoing youth-driven campaign to raise the consciousness of society about the dehumanizing and hurtful effects of the word 'retard(ed)' and encourage people to pledge to stop using the R-word. The campaign is intended to get schools, communities and organizations to rally and pledge their support.
The "Spread the Word to End the Word" campaign asks people to pledge to stop saying the R-word as a starting point toward creating more accepting attitudes and communities for all people. Language affects attitudes and attitudes affect actions.
Change the conversation and help eliminate the demeaning use of the R-word from today’s popular youth vernacular and replace it with "respect." We are asking for your help in creating a more accepting world for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and all those people that may appear different, but have unique gifts and talents to share with the world.
From Kelly O'Toole at East Burke High School:
"On Wednesday members of the East Burke High School Peers in Education Club sponsored a Spread the Word pledge signing campaign to promote inclusion and acceptance of individuals with developmental and cognitive disabilities," O'Toole said. "They joined more than 800,000 people in more than 80 countries that signed the pledge."
