Guests enjoyed an evening of sequins, top hats, jugglers and aerial silks at Morganton Day School’s 41st “Under the Big Top” Gala Auction on Saturday. Morganton Day School thanks its many generous community sponsors, as guests had the opportunity to bid on items ranging from unique experiences to beautiful furniture to creative student projects in a silent and live auction.
The annual event raised more than $73,000 to support innovative programming and curriculum for the independent school, which receives no government funds and relies solely on tuition and fundraisers.
“We are grateful for the dedicated families at Morganton Day School, as well as supportive community members, who make this annual event a success,” Meredith McSwain, director of advancement said. “The auction is a tradition that our committee is proud to keep alive and we are excited about the outcome this year.”
Morganton Day School has scheduled its 42nd Gala Auction for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. For sponsorship information or to donate, please contact the MDS Development Office at 828-437-6782.
MDS is grateful to the generous sponsors and donors who made the evening a success, including Platinum Sponsors: C. Shane Cook and Associates, Fulenwider Enterprises, Medicine Man Veterinary Hospital, Morgan Stuart Logistics, LLC, Morganton Eye Physicians PA - Dr. Bonkowske, Dr. Lowry, & Dr. Scott, and Toner Machining Technologies; Gold Sponsors: Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and Haugen-Carver Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC; and Silver Sponsors: Christ School, Homer's, Jerry & Barbara Norvell, Law Office of Jared T. Amos, PLLC, Morganton Honda, and Optimal Health & Wellness; as well as Gregory's Jewelers, Treat, Bread & Butter, Fonta Flora and Food Matters for their donations.
In the fall of 2019, Morganton Day School purchased the Old Armory in downtown Morganton with plans to renovate and expand the historic building. MDS, originally called The Children’s School, was founded in the fall of 1978 with four families and educational philosophies from around the world.
Now, 41 years later, Morganton Day School is thriving with more than 120 students and an accredited International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. In addition to an outstanding Primary Years Programme, MDS proudly offers a 5-star Junior Kindergarten program and a rigorous Middle School curriculum focused on STEAM and experiential learning.
Learn more at the MDS Open House at 6 p.m. March 17 at 305 W. Concord St., Morganton, or schedule a tour by calling 828-437-6782.
