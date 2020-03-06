Principal Heidi Bristol has said Ray Childers Elementary School’s Prom Project will take place this week at First Baptist Church, 502 W. Union St., Morganton.
The drive will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m., Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dresses are free, Bristol said. The Prom Project drive is open to all middle school and high school students.
Bristol said the school also is accepting formal dresses to support the event. People can drop off dresses at the following locations:
» Salon and Spa Absolute, 168 Fiddlers Run Blvd.
» Burke County Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Meeting St.
» WPCC Cosmetology, 1247 Burkemont Ave.
» Nationwide Insurance: Keith Bowers, 214 Collett St.
