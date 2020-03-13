New Dimensions Charter School held a "Read Around the World" open house recently. Guests were checked in and given an informational brochure and an NDS Passport.
Guests then toured the "regions" throughout the school: Africa; Ireland; U.S.A.; Rome, Italy; China; Austria; Germany; Costa Rica, Mexico and Guatemala; France; Hawaii; New Zealand; Toronto; London; Australia; and Athens, Greece. These countries were held throughout the school.
Informational boards, books and decorations related to the country was on display in each country area. Guests received a stamp in their passport for each of the countries they visited as well as information about that particular grade, class, or office.
There were several photo opportunities along the way as well as several snacks specific to that country. Once guests received all of the stamps in their passports, they checked in at the Passport Agency (NDS Board members) and were presented with a bookmark if they were current NDS resident students and a book if they were visiting our NDS region.
They were able to color their passports and take an "Oh the Places We Will Go" photo. Guests were also able to visit the NDS PTO Scholastic Book Fair. The YMCA of Hickory, NDS Athletics, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts were also represented at the event.
It was a fun evening for guests, students and staff, according to David Burleson, NDS school director.
"The New Dimensions family was excited to welcome many new potential family members as we Read Around the World on March 5," Burleson said. "This family event allowed current and potential students to not only learn about different countries of the world but to also learn more about what we offer at New Dimensions. From our reduced class sizes to emphasis on school safety, we believe it is worth your time to check us out."
New Dimensions' open enrollment period is open through April 5th with the Lottery being held on April 6th at 4:00 p.m. Enrollment forms/applications can be found at ndschool.org.
This event was organized by Title 1 teacher, Teresa Higdon and was held during Read Across America week honoring Dr. Suess. The school had a fun dress-down week with all things Dr. Suess book-related, including themes related to "Cat in the Hat", "If I Ran the Zoo", "Wacky Wednesday", "Oh the Places We Will Go" and "Fox in Socks".
