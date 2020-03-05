State and local leaders met with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics officials at the NCSSM construction site on Thursday afternoon to address the news of NCSSM’s delaying the opening of its first class from August 2021 to August 2022. The event included a tour of the property and press conference featuring NCSSM Chancellor Todd Roberts and UNC System Interim President Bill Roper.
“We are so fortunate that 40 years in, NCSSM has been able to serve students all over North Carolina through our programs – our residential program in Durham, our distance education programs and in partnership with school districts all over the state. With NCSSM-Morganton opening, we’ll be able to expand to serve an additional 300 talented residential students all across North Carolina and expand our ability to help grow opportunities for these students and, ultimately, for our state as we continue to help grow economic development in our great state of North Carolina.”
The project has been funded by $73 million from state funds -- $58 million from the Connect NC Bond in 2016, plus an additional $15 million in state funding. Thus far, the NCSSM team has received more than $8 million in private funding, totaling roughly $81 million for the construction and renovation of buildings. The project will require roughly $88 million in total, Roberts said.
According to Roberts, NCSSM officials are currently in the process of developing campus programs with local partners.
“We want to make sure that when this school opens that it’s a project the state will be proud of – not only in 2022, but for 40-plus years, just as has been the case in Durham,” Roberts said. “We remain so appreciative and grateful to all the folks here today who represent many others in this region, and the great commitment of our elected leaders in North Carolina to this project and this region.”
Roper thanked North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and North Carolina Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), both of whom were in attendance Thursday. Roper recognized Blackwell for “originating the idea of this project.”
“Simply put, the university system is, unfortunately, paying a heavy price for the lack of fully enacted state budget for this fiscal year,” Roper said.
Roper announced that earlier Thursday morning he was in Cullowhee for “a similar tour and press availability making the point that the lack of a budget is causing things to be forgone that are desperately needed for that university.”
Later this month, Roper will be in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Elizabeth City State University and East Carolina University to hold similar press conferences addressing the state budget impasse’s effect on construction and programming at those institutions.
“We’re trying to make the point in tangible ways to the people of North Carolina that we have a problem,” Roper said. “We need our state’s leaders to come together in a bipartisan -- governor and legislature working together -- type of way to solve this problem and get us a budget so we can be about the business that people expect us to be carrying out.”
During the campus tour, Kevin Baxter, NCSSM Director of Western Campus Planning, said NCSSM is slating July 2021 as its timetable for making the campus operational – including beginning the employee onboarding process. The impasse clogs up $4.2 million in operational funding, which the school planned to use to hire 100 administrators, faculty and support staff for its campus, according to a previous News Herald article.
While no timetable for a budget resolution is in place, Roper remains confident an agreement will be reached soon.
“I believe that is going to happen,” Roper said. “I can’t tell you when it’s going to happen, but here we are in the ninth month of a fiscal year without a budget. The delay in this project for a year is a direct result of that problem.”
“We appreciate your being here and your support of this project. We look forward to its full completion, its opening, and for decades to come what it will produce for North Carolina, the people of this region, and for the state. Thank you all for being here.”
Meanwhile, Barnhill Contracting Company continues its campus construction and remains on schedule, according to Hunter Morgan, project engineer at Barnhill. Two of the buildings that will be renovated include the Academic Commons and a residential hall. Barnhill began work on the campus in May 2019 and plans to finish work by June or July 2021, according to Chad Webb, Barnhill western division vice president.
