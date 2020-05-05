Staff members at New Dimensions School are working overtime to make sure that not only are their students still learning during the in-person closure but that community members and frontline workers can stay stocked up on personal protective equipment.
NDS second-grade teachers and STEM Club teachers Dana Ishuin and Aaron Mirtsching are not only sewing masks but are manufacturing adjustable headband straps from their 3D printers. The team set up at the Food Lion in Fiddler’s Run shopping Center on Tuesday and Thursday last week from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to Ishuin, the pair first had the idea to make the ear guards after being tagged by one of their student’s parents in a Facebook post.
The straps, which are made from polylactic acid (PLA) filament, are donation-based and masks are $5. Proceeds earned from donations for the straps are put back into fund the NDS Stem Club.
“It’s a plant-based material made from corn,” he said. “It’s like a plastic. The machine takes it and heats it up and then it layers it, so whatever designs you make on the computer is what the machine will make.”
Mirtsching said the strap design was made by a teammate using a website, which downloads files and builds digital designs with lasercutters and 3D printers.
“The straps are useful for people with masks because you can take it and put it on one side,” Mirtsching said. “I know a lot of women who will put their hair into pony tails. The straps can sit on top or under their ponytails and then if the straps are really long, they can double back over and crisscross or whatever.”
Ishuin and Mirtsching used adapters plugged into their power source in their cars to run their sewing machines and make masks even while set up at the shopping center.
The team has made more than 2,000 straps and donated them throughout the community, including to Grace Hospital, Grace Heights, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, Broughton Hospital and Valdese Weavers. They’ve even sent them all the way to an Air Force base in Jordan and to Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas.”
Mirtsching said he and Ishuin have been making masks and straps for the last three weeks. On Tuesday, the team sold out of an entire bin of masks, which included N.C. State, Appalachian State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Star Wars and other assorted designs.
Ishuin said she and Mirtsching stop by Hobby Lobby and/or Joanne’s Fabrics about every other day. Mirtsching said his two oldest of three kids help him sew and use the printer, along with his wife.
Ishuin estimates that the team has sold more than 1,000 masks. Ishuin, who is also a member of the Facebook sewing group Making Masks 4 Burke, said she donates masks to local health care workers.
“It makes us proud to feel that we’ve helped those who are on the frontlines,” Mirtsching said. “(We’re proud) that our little school has been able to help others, not just in our community but all over the country and then in Jordan. It’s really cool to know that our little bit of knowledge has been able to help others.”
“We just want to do what we can to give back,” Ishuin said. “You’ve got to take care of your community. Otherwise, who else is going to do it? We have the fortunate ability to have the wonderful parents that we have at our school. That’s where most of this started – to donate to parents that are in the health care facilities.”
According to Mirtsching, the team started with three 3D printers and was able to purchase additional printers with the money donated from NDS parents. One parent donated $150, another gave $100, and two teachers donated money to help purchase a printer after seeing Mirtsching’s Facebook post
On Tuesday alone, the team – which included NDS receptionist Anna Fite and public relations specialist Dawn Grindstaff, handed out more than 300 straps, Mirtsching and Ishuin said.
“The staff, students and families of New Dimensions have focused throughout the year on providing encouragement and support to others in our community,” NDS Director David Burleson said. “Our school has always risen to the occasion when others needed help. This time has been no different.
“Even though our doors are locked, the STEM Club is still reaching out to help others in the community,” Burleson said. “It is awesome to know that our little school is making a large impact.”
