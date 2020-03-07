HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir and Brass Ensemble announce their annual spring tour, March 16-23, highlighted by a March 21 performance at New York City’s famed Lincoln Center.
The March 21 performance features a collaboration with other choirs from around the country and a professional orchestra. Conducted by Dr. Sandra Snow from Michigan State University, the choir will perform “Jubilate Deo” by composer Dan Forrest, a 45-minute, multi-movement setting of Psalm 100.
The A Cappella Choir recently performed the work Saturday, Feb. 1, with the Western Piedmont Symphony, Hickory Choral Society, and Catawba Valley Community College Chamber Ensemble in P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Additionally, Forrest from Greenville, South Carolina, and Lenoir-Rhyne students will be in residence in New York City for two days of rehearsals prior to the performance.
“I’m thrilled that our students get to have this performance opportunity in New York City,” said Dr. Ryan Luhrs, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities. “They’ll get to meet the composer, collaborate with singers from all over the country and experience one of the nation’s premiere performance venues.”
In addition to the performance in New York, the choir and brass will perform full-length concerts in North Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia. These performances will include “Jubilate Deo” and a variety of other selections, including Palestrina’s “Exsultate Deo” Gretchaninov’s “Nunc dimittus,” Stacey Gibb’s arrangement of “Down by the Riverside” and Jocelyn Hagen’s “I Will Pray and Sing.”
The Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and Brass Ensemble 2020 spring tour includes the following performances:
» Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., at Christ the King Lutheran Church, located at 600 Walnut St. in Cary, North Carolina
» Tuesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., at St. Mark Lutheran Church, located at 118 Old York-Hampton Highway in Yorktown, Virginia
» Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., at Somerset Hills Lutheran Church, located at 350 Lake Road in Basking Ridge, New Jersey
» Friday, March 20, 1:15 p.m., at Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Ave. in New York, N.Y.
» Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., at Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, located at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, N.Y.
» Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m., at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, Virginia
» Monday, March 23, 7 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, located at 443 Finley Ave. in Lenoir, N.C.
The LR A Cappella Choir and Brass Ensemble spring home concert will be held on March 29 at 4 p.m., at LR’s Grace Chapel.
Tickets for the March 21 “Music of Dan Forrest” Lincoln Center Concert can be purchased at lincolncenter.org. All other performances are open to the public and no tickets are required.
The A Cappella Choir is directed by Luhrs and accompanied by Jeana Neal Borman. Dr. Christopher Nigrelli conducts the brass ensemble.
For more information about the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and Brass Ensemble spring tour, visit lr.edu/publicevents or contact Luhrs at ryan.luhrs@lr.edu.
Founded in 1935 by St. Olaf Choir alumnus Kenneth Lee, the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir has toured throughout the United States and abroad, including a 2015 music-mission trip to Costa Rica and 2019 performance tour of Ireland. The choir has performed at the installations of two national Evangelical Lutheran Church in America bishops and for the 200th Anniversary of the North Carolina Synod.
During the 2017-18 school year, the choir participated in a worship event commemorating the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Charlotte led by ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton. Recent collaborations with the Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, the Hickory Chorale Society, and Catawba Valley Community College Choirs include “Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “(2018) and Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” (2020).
