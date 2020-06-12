Due to a budget impasse this year, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Morganton campus was forced to delay its first incoming class, which was scheduled for the 2021 school year.
This week, though, the school received encouraging news as the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill approving funding for its opening.
House Bill 1136 passed the House on June 4 and the Senate on June 10. On Friday, the bill was sent off to Gov. Roy Cooper to be approved or vetoed. H.B. 1136 appropriates $3,340,591 in recurring funds for the 2020-21 fiscal year to be allocated to NCSSM for operating funds, purchase of equipment and supplies and to establish 46 new positions at the Morganton campus.
NCSSM submitted a biennium budget request to the state for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21 in which the General Assembly agreed to $1.4 million for 2019-20 and an additional $1.9 million for 2020-21.
NCSSM expected to receive the budget funding on July 1, 2019. The school planned to fill 14 “critically important” positions, such as administrators, teachers and support staff, with the budgeted funds, said Kevin Baxter, NCSSM director of western campus planning.
The $3.3 million could potentially allow NCSSM, a part of the University of North Carolina System, in its operating budget to bring on key staff members.
Additionally, the bill allocates $2,608,160 in recurring funds and $1,334,264 in nonrecurring funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as well as $3,822,474 in recurring funds and $347,412 in nonrecurring funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the bill proposes $1,638,794 in recurring funds and $33,336 in nonrecurring funds.
Should Cooper sign the bill, it will become effective July 1.
Campus construction continues at the school’s location beside the Western Piedmont Community college site.
Funding for construction comes from voters’ approval of the 2016 Connect NC Bond,which included $58 million for the campus, an additional legislative appropriation of $15 million in 2018, and more than $8.3 million in private fundraising, according to a press release from the UNC System.
NCSSM holds an online campus and operates its Durham campus, which was founded in 1980. The school plans to open its Morganton campus with an initial enrollment of 300 students. It is the first public residential high school specializing in STEM.
