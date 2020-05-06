The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) has announced a donation of $25,000 from Hexion to support the school’s new campus in Morganton. Hexion sees a natural connection between its business and better access to advanced education in science, technology, engineering, and math for students attending NCSSM-Morganton.
“It is an honor and a privilege for Hexion to be able to support the NCSSM and the students in the state,” said Jeff McDaniel, site leader for the Morganton site of Hexion. “The connection between Hexion’s core businesses in the chemical industry and the STEM program at NCSSM is a natural fit. Our Hexion team in Morganton is excited to be a part of this effort and is proud to be part of a company that will invest in the community.”
Hexion owns and operates a chemical facility in Morganton that has been in operation since 1969 and supplies resins to industry for laminate flooring, counters, furniture and textile products. Hexion’s gift is the latest contribution made during this fundraising period for the new NCSSM-Morganton campus, slated to welcome its first residential class in fall 2022. The gift will be put toward construction of spaces that will allow for cutting-edge STEM learning, creativity, problem solving, and leadership.
NCSSM’s expansion to Morganton is generating new opportunities for people and businesses to partner with the institution to enable the innovative programming and infrastructure that is a hallmark of the NCSSM experience. NCSSM-Morganton promises academically-talented students from anywhere in North Carolina the opportunity to study advanced classes with top faculty and mentors in STEM fields with an added focus on data science.
“We are filled with gratitude that our neighbors at Hexion have made a substantial investment in our new campus,” said Kevin Baxter, Director of Western Campus Planning for NCSSM. “It’s yet another example of their steadfast commitment to the growth and success of our region.”
NCSSM is actively engaged in a capital campaign that includes a goal of raising $15 million in private donations to support the construction of the Morganton campus. To date, the NCSSM Foundation has recorded more than 150 gifts that total more than $8 million in support of NCSSM’s emerging campus in Morganton.
For more information about the development of NCSSM-Morganton, including information about the capital campaign, visit ncssm.edu/morgantoncampus.
