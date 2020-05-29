HICKORY — YMCA of Catawba Valley is expanding our partnership with New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton. In addition to our current programs like Learn-to-Swim, Family Fun Nights, Fitness Classes & Mobile Kitchen demonstrations — beginning June 8th the YMCA will provide a traditional day camp program on the New Dimensions campus in Burke County.
We look forward to providing kids with an exciting summer filled with lots of memorable moments. We believe all children deserve to have the life-changing power of camp. Y camp is the place where children learn new skills, make friends, grow in confidence, gain a sense of independence, enjoy outdoors, and most important – have fun. Summer will look different for many of us this year and children will seek socialization at a safe distance in more ways than before as a result of COVID-19.
We are following COVID-19 safety precautions within our programs that include practices such as smaller staff to camper ratio, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and enhanced sanitation practices. One of our community goals with this year’s camp is to stop summer learning loss. With early school closures, kids have been out of school a lot longer this year.
Our BEST SUMMER EVERTM summer camp program will help bridge the learning loss gap by hiring certified teachers to provide individual and small group tutoring sessions creating learning opportunities for all our campers. These learning opportunities are designed to keep our campers on target and/or exceed grade level readiness. Ultimately, these tutoring sessions will minimize loss of concepts taught during the previous school year.
According to Paxton Tallent, executive director of the Hickory Foundation YMCA, this expansion of programming will be equally beneficial for New Dimensions, the YMCA summer program offerings and the Morganton community.
“New Dimensions, located in the renovated former Shadowline manufacturing facility on 29 beautiful acres bordering the Catawba River, will create unique camp experience for children that will be filled with outdoor & wilderness adventures, healthy fun, creativity, friendships and lasting memories," Tallent said. "In addition, the YMCA is always delighted to serve more people. We are excited to expand on this relationship that will positively impact the Catawba Valley region.”
“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with the YMCA, and for the opportunity to offer the New Dimensions location as a site for YMCA traditional day camp. It is a win for everyone,” Dr. David Burleson, New Dimensions School director said.
“New Dimensions and the YMCA are dedicated to building and strengthening the communities where we live, work, and raise families. Through collaboration, we can reach more community members with our mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy minds, bodies, and spirits,” Tallent said.
With guidance from Y-USA, the American Camping Association and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the YMCA of Catawba Valley and New Dimensions are committed to keeping our campers and staff safe. We are ready to provide a fun-filled summer experience when children need it most. Have questions or need information? Visit camp.ymcacv.org or call 828-324-2858.
