The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) recognized 36 school districts and handed out 258 awards during the annual Blue Ribbon Awards brunch and ceremony. Burke County Public Schools received a total of 11 Blue Ribbon Awards.
The popular awards program, which recognizes effective school communications and public relations, was held at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. Representing Burke County Public Schools at the ceremony were Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, Marketing and Communications Specialist Jonelle Bobak, Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam, Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca, Board of Education Chair Buddy Armour and Board of Education member Edna Weller.
A Blue Ribbon Award is the highest honor a school district can receive from NCSPRA. Awards are presented in eight categories with three award levels: Gold, Silver and Bronze. In addition, a ‘Best of the Best’ award is presented to the most outstanding entry in each category.
The awards presented on Jan. 31 honor outstanding school communications efforts in 2019. The entries were judged by the Board of Directors of the Georgia School Public Relations Association.
Burke County Public Schools won awards in the following categories:
Gold Award (6)
» Special Events and Programs - Mountain View Elementary School Dedication
» Photography - “Cam Newton Wows Fourth Graders with Healthy Living Tips”
» Photography - “Girls Engineer Tiny Houses”
» Photography - “Taking a Bite”
» Photography - “Weld that was Fun”
» Electronic Media - Learn in Burke Podcast
Silver Award (3)
» Excellence in Writing - Quick Actions of student, staff save heart attack victim’s life
» Electronic Media - “This is How We Mac and Cheese” (video)
» Electronic Media - “We Are Ready” (video)
Bronze Award (2)
» Digital Media Engagement - Bus Driver Job Posting
» Publications - BCPS PostScripts Employee Newsletter
"For the fifth year in a row Burke County Public Schools has been recognized for outstanding work in school public relations through the Blue Ribbon Awards program. Our students, teachers and staff do a wonderful job, and we are proud to tell our story and showcase our accomplishments in a variety of ways," Putnam said. "These awards represent just a snippet of the great things we have going on on a daily basis. Congratulations to Mrs. Shuffler and Ms. Bobak on these awards and to everyone who has a part in helping us accentuate the positive.”
NCSPRA is the premier organization for school communications and public relations professionals in North Carolina. For more information, visit the NCSPRA website, www.ncspra.org. Visit Burke County Public Schools at www.burke.k12.nc.us. Follow BCPS on Facebook at facebook.com/bcps120 on Twitter @BurkeCoSchools or the hashtag #IgniteLearningBCPS.
