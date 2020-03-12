North Carolina School for the Deaf announced the school has canceled classes for next week, according to NCSD Director Mark Patrick.
The school will hold classes Friday and residential students will be sent home following the school’s 1 p.m. dismissal.
NCSD school officials were getting guidance from the North Carolina Department of Public Institution – the organization that manages the school – with DPI holding two meetings Thursday. More meetings are scheduled for Friday, according to Patrick.
The school has not established a date to resume classes.
As of Thursday night, Patrick said decisions about whether to resume classes will be made on a week-by-week basis.
The News Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.
